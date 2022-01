Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BELMONT (BCN) — Belmont police issued a warning early Wednesday that a mountain lion has been sighted in the 2500 block of Hastings Drive.

In a 4:47 a.m. tweet, police said “An aggressive mountain lion that fought & killed another mountain lion in the area was seen around 2:00 am. Game wardens have responded. Pls use caution!”

No additional information was provided.

