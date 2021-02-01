Beloved 70-year-old preschool pet tortoise stabbed by homeless man

SAN JOSE (BCN/KRON) – Michaelangelo, a beloved 70-year-old preschool pet tortoise is recovering after a San Jose homeless man allegedly stabbed him.

Officers responded to a report of a man acting erratically and destroying property in the Play ‘N’ Learn preschool in the 500 block of Massar Avenue about 11: 30 a.m. Saturday.

The 40-year-old suspect, identified as George Robles, was arrested for animal abuse and felony vandalism at the preschool Saturday morning, San Jose police said.

Robles was attempting to flee when he was located and taken into custody by officers trained by the department’s Crisis Intervention Team.

Robles did damage estimated at $1,800 to the school building and children’s play equipment, police said.

“Further investigation revealed that a 65-pound pet tortoise named Michelangelo had been stabbed with a piece of wood through his outer shell and suffered other injuries consistent with recent abuse,” police said.

Robles, who was placed on a 72-hour emergency mental health evaluation, was booked for felony vandalism and animal abuse.

“Abuse of an innocent animal is intolerable and must be addressed,” acting Chief of Police Dave Tindall said in a statement.

“This underscores the need for continued collaboration with our mental health professionals. I am thankful for our Officers crisis intervention training which resulted in a safe arrest for all those involved.”

Dr. Solomon said he’s recovering at ArchVet animal hospital and has become a social media sensation.





Officer Nail heard Michelangelo had a big appetite, so she brought him a basket of veggies as he recovers at ArchVet animal hospital. Dr. Solomon said he is doing well, eating a lot, and loves strawberries! pic.twitter.com/27hc67TM9x — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) February 2, 2021

Photos Play ‘N’ Learn preschool provided KRON4 with the following photos of the preschoolers and Michaelangelo prior to the attack.

















Bay City News contributed to this report.