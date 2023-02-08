Jen Angel, owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was violently assaulted during a robbery.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said.

The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes.

Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a getaway car seconds after she was robbed.

The Oakland Police Department said the strong-armed robbery happened in broad daylight, just before 12:30 pm Monday, behind Wells Fargo Bank on Webster Street. OPD told KRON4, “Officers located a victim suffering from injuries sustained from the altercation.”

Paramedics rushed Angel to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Jen Angel is seen decorating cupcakes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPD Robbery Unit at 510-238-3482.

According to the Oakland Police Department’s weekly crime report, between Jan. 30 and February 5, the city had 49 robberies, seven carjackings, and two homicides.

OPD provided the following public safety tips for making ATM transactions, as well as auto burglary prevention tips:

ATM USERS:

Scan your surroundings and watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM.

Select an ATM that is in a well-lit and populated area.

If you get cash, put it away immediately. Do not stand at the ATM and count your money.

When leaving an ATM location, make sure you are not being followed. If you are being followed, drive to a safe place including the police department or fire station and call 911.

Call the OPD non-emergency number, 777-3333, to report suspicious persons.

REDUCE YOUR RISK OF AUTO THEFT:

Park in well-lit areas.

Always lock your vehicle when unattended.

Never leave keys or key fobs in the vehicle.

Never leave valuables in the vehicle. This includes laptops, phones, purses, and other valuables.

Never leave your garage door opener in your vehicle when parked outside.

Never leave your vehicle running when unattended, especially keyless entry vehicles.

When remotely starting your vehicle, ensure your vehicle is in clear view.

IF YOUR VEHICLE IS STOLEN: