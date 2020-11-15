Beloved East Bay owner of ‘Ricky’s’ sports bar dies at 75

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved East Bay sports bar owner has passed away, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

Ricky, of Ricky’s Sports Theatre & Grill in San Leandro has passed away. He was 75, according to reports.

Ricky meant a lot to the Bay Area, especially to Bay Area sports lovers.

“As you can imagine our hearts are very heavy and we are responding to messages as best as we can. Thank you ALL for the many years of mementoes, support and undying devotion. Please say a prayer and light a candle,” the sports bar’s page wrote on Facebook.

Social media users shared their condolences and memories of Ricky on Twitter.

Rest in peace, Ricky.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News