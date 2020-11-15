Beloved East Bay owner of ‘Ricky’s’ sports bar dies at 75

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved East Bay sports bar owner has passed away, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

Ricky, of Ricky’s Sports Theatre & Grill in San Leandro has passed away. He was 75, according to reports.

Ricky meant a lot to the Bay Area, especially to Bay Area sports lovers.

“As you can imagine our hearts are very heavy and we are responding to messages as best as we can. Thank you ALL for the many years of mementoes, support and undying devotion. Please say a prayer and light a candle,” the sports bar’s page wrote on Facebook.

Social media users shared their condolences and memories of Ricky on Twitter.

No better place if your a Raider fan. As a New Yorker visiting Ricky's was a must anytime we traveled to Oakland for a game. The place was amazing. Our deepest condolences. May he rest easy. God bless https://t.co/IBOzRHEBSS — Thomas Braconi (@butterz81) November 15, 2020

very grateful to have been a part of this legacy before it ended. rest in peace Ricky thank you for creating the unique atmosphere that was Rickys Sports Bar, a place where Raiders fans from all over the world (seriously) could come and enjoy themselves https://t.co/s0V6NEAtV5 — דבורת הדבש (@kcflexx) November 15, 2020

My 2010 summer was spent at Rickys Sports Bar everyday. Waking up at 4am for the 5am World Cup games. His bar was the only one open at that time. RIP RICKY! — Don Julio (@ItsDonJulio) November 15, 2020

My heart is breaking today as I hear Ricky Ricardo from #Rickys in San Leandro has died. Gram new his father real well and Ricky was never short on kisses and always treated my family well. Can’t believe this. 💔 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/XgmWGEstZ9 — Sheri (@Ldyr8rLIVE) November 15, 2020

Rest in peace, Ricky.

No other details were immediately available.