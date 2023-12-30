(KRON) – The beloved breakfast restaurant Dino’s Family Restaurant has announced the diner will no longer be closing.

On Dec. 16, the owners announced on Facebook that Dino’s would be closing.

The restaurant announced on Facebook on Friday, “We are thrilled to share exciting news about the future of our restaurant. Rest assured, our doors will remain OPEN, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community.”

The announcement commends Fremont Mayor Lily Mei for her support and commitment to “help local business thrive.”

The restaurant says they are “dedicated to increasing access to local products and services” in an effort to support the local economy.

The restaurant also expressed gratitude for the community, “We appreciate your continued support, and while the city is supportive of our endeavors, we want to clarify that we are not in a literal partnership nor receiving direct funding. The city’s support comes in the form of encouragement and recognition for our commitment to the community. We look forward to sharing the fruits of our collaboration with you soon.”