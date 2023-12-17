(KRON) – The beloved Fremont establishment Dino’s Family Restaurant is set to close its doors after almost five decades of service.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook on Saturday, “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your loyal patronage throughout the years. The decision to close was not made lightly, and we appreciate the memories shared, and friendship formed within our walls. As we bid farewell to our restaurant, we are excited to share that the space will be repurposed for new endeavors that will continue to contribute to the vibrancy of our community.”

The owners of Dino’s, Toula and Bill Sinodino, also own two other restaurants. The two own a breakfast restaurant called Skilletz, located at 37378 Niles Boulevard in Fremont.

The Sinodinos recently opened another restaurant, Billy Roy’s Burger Co., which is located at 3909 Thornton Avenue in Fremont.