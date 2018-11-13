Bay Area

Beloved music teacher from San Francisco, 63, killed in Camp Fire

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 03:59 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 05:41 PM PST

Beloved music teacher from San Francisco, 63, killed in Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - One of the victims killed in the destructive Camp Fire in Butte County has been identified by his family as a San Francisco native.

Sixty-three-year-old Ernie Foss Jr. moved to Paradise eight years ago after being priced out of the Bay Area.

He was a musician and music teacher who used to teach students out of his home near Haight Street. 

His daughter says Foss suffered from a medical condition that kept him bedridden. He and his dog were found dead outside his home.

Foss's stepson, Andrew Burt, acted as Foss's caregiver. He is still missing at this hour.

Foss's daughter says his power and phone lines were down and there was no way he would have known about an evacuation order.

