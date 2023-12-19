(KRON) — Edwin Lee drove into Newark from Oakland in 1970 never having been before. He pulled off to have a drink in a bar on Newark Boulevard. Next thing he knows, he’s having a beer with the bar owner when the bar owner tells him about a restaurant attached to the bar.

“He said, ‘I really want someone to operate it to get people into the bar and re-enliven the place. I’ll give you the place for $1 rent and we’ll split the utilities,'” Edwin Lee’s son Phil Lee told KRON4.

“That week, he decided to open up a Chinese restaurant,” Phil Lee said.

Phil Lee, 63, and his brother, Jimmy Lee, 65, have been working at Jade Palace in Newark since they were 10 and 12 years old, respectively. They’ve been running it since their father’s sudden death just over a year ago on Nov. 5, 2022.

“He fell and had a hemorrhage and at the time he was still working until close to 90 years old,” Phil Lee said. “He almost made it. He spent the whole month in the hospital.”

“We got that dreadful call at 2 a.m. saying we better get down there,” Phil Lee added. “He passed away before we got to the hospital.”

Phil Lee said this was the main reason he and his family decided to close Jade Palace’s doors after nearly 54 years.

“The family decided, you know what, it’s time to leave,” Phil Lee said. “The reason we stayed that long was because it was my dad’s dream.”

Edwin Lee with Newark Mayor Al Nagy inside Jade Palace.

They announced their closing about four months ago and since then, Phil Lee said there has been an amazing outpouring of friends and longtime customers coming in.

“Jade Palace is one of those unique places, that you don’t see much anymore,” a longtime patron of the restaurant said. “When I started going there consistently about 8 years ago, I felt so welcomed. Most of their customers have been going for years. It is literally a meeting place for the local East Bay community.”

Phil Lee said Jade Palace’s doors will officially close before the new year.

“All the people you meet; friends you grew up with; watching Newark develop,” Phil Lee said “We’re going to miss everyone.”