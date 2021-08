OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A beloved priest in Oakland has passed away.

Father Tom Paras was a long-time loyal Raiders fan who led his parish at the Ascension Cathedral from the church pews and the football bleachers.

KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis had the great privilege of doing a story many years ago called “Raider” priest, joining Father Tom as he rooted for the Raiders from his seat in the infamous black hole.

Father Tom passed away this week after a long battle with cancer.

He was 85 years old.