(KRON) — A retired Petaluma police K-9 officer that served with distinction died last week, the Petaluma Police Department announced. “Basko” worked with the department as a police service dog from 2012 to 2020.

During that time, Basko was “an invaluable member” of the department “with multiple criminal apprehensions and narcotics seizures during his career,” police said. “Basko was beloved and a favorite at department events due to his gentle nature,” police added.

After retiring three years ago, Basko lived out his retirement with his handler Detective Corie Joerger and her family.

“Detective Joerger and K-9 Basko’s career was a true testament to the proud and prolific legacy of the Petaluma Police Department’s K-9 Unit,” police said.

In the course of their career together, Detective Joerger and Basko assisted Petaluma PD and allied law enforcement partners in the region. Basko’s skills as a K-9 officer included handler protection, suspect apprehension, article searches and narcotics detection.

Basko was also involved in several high-risk suspect apprehensions, including a wanted gang member who fled a commercial burglary, initiating a dangerous DUI vehicle pursuit. Over the course of his eight years of service, Basko was recognized for the seizure of more than $3 million in cash and more than $1 million in illegal narcotics.

Basko was surrounded by friends and family when he passed on Thursday, Nov. 2, police said.

“Our thoughts are with Detective Joerger and her family who loved and adored Basko and made his life after police work a life well lived,” Petaluma PD said.