SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A beloved San Francisco café is closing its doors for good after 21 years in the Cole Valley neighborhood. Reverie Café on 848 Cole St. will be shutting down operations.

The business’ last day will be this Sunday, Feb. 19, manager Manuel Mena told KRON4.

Mena cites rent negotiations with the building’s landlord as a reason for the closure. He had been working at Reverie Café for nine years.

SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman reacted to the business’ closure on Twitter Wednesday. He calls it a “real loss” to the Cole Valley neighborhood of which Mandelman is the supervisor.

“Reverie Café was one of my faves long before I became Cole Valley’s Supervisor,” Mandelman tweeted. “Its closure after 21 years is a real loss to the neighborhood and a worrying development as vacant storefronts spread in neighborhoods across San Francisco.

“Too many landlords are looking for rents that beloved SF small businesses simply cannot afford and that new businesses cannot hope to pay.”

Reverie Café opened in 2002. It is located roughly two blocks away from Kezar Stadium. You can order online by visiting its website.