Beloved SF restaurant will reopen after shut down by pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Opening back in 1849, Tadich Grill is considered the oldest continuously operating restaurant in California and the third oldest in the U.S., but that streak was stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

But now the seafood restaurant famous for it’s cioppino and sand dabs served by white jacketed wait staff has announced they will reopen Nov. 9. And in a departure from tradition, now be taking reservations.

This happens just a few days after the city will begin allowing for indoor dining at 50% capacity.

And importantly for Financial District restaurants, not long after non essential workers will be able to start coming back to their offices at reduced capacity.

Laurie Thomas with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association says for some establishments, opening before being allowed to operate at at least half capacity just isn’t financially feasible.

“Re-opening a restaurant that’s been completely close is completely expensive. You have to restock your whole walk-in refrigerators, you have to bring your staff back early,” Thomas said. “To open at 25% capacity downtown, for example, particularly when there’s no office workers that didn’t even make any sense. That’s taking a wheelbarrow of money and throwing out the door.”

It’s not the only old school spot reopening.

Tommy’s Joynt will be serving up turkey BBQ brisket and pastrami starting next Thursday. Those who work in the neighborhood are glad to see them coming back.

“I think it’s a sign that the city is starting to come back,” Steve Cohen said. “It’s a good neighborhood place, it’s been there for 50-70 years I think and the food is good.”

Now Tommy’s Joynt is famous for serving a big crowd on Thanksgiving Day, that won’t be happening this year.

They will be serving take out only because the management says they don’t want to have a super spreader event.

Latest Posts