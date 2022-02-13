Bengals fans gather at San Francisco bar for Super Bowl Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Football fans are gathered around their TVs watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, local San Francisco bar, Bus Stop, is full of Bengal fans for Super Bowl LVI.

Joe Wallace, the owner of Bus Stop, bought the bar seven months ago. He says the bar occupied Bengals fans in the Bay Area since it opened.

“The energy is palpable,” Wallace said. “It’s been a Bengals bar for a long time and they’ve come in and had this incredible season. so we’ve just been along for the ride.”

Fans can be seen wearing Bengals jerseys and merchandise at the bar. One fan wore a “San Franatti” shirt pictured with a Bengal tiger jumping over the Golden Gate bridge.

Bengals fan Joe Noth currently lives in the East Bay. However, he was born and raised in Ohio.

“Bengals fan my whole life,” Noth said. “Born and raised in Cincinnati. Bengals plus 7 easy peasey.”

Noth says he’s confident the Bengals will win tonight.

“it’s the year of the Bengals,” Wallace said. “No brainer they’re going to win today.”

Wallace is a 49ers fan but will vote for the Bengals tonight.

“I’m a 49ers fan,” Wallace said.

“I was hoping the Niners would match up with them in the super bowl, it didn’t happen but I’m a big Bengals fan today.”