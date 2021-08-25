Benicia approves its own indoor mask mandate

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Benicia has passed a mask mandate, the only locality within Solano County to do so.

The mandate requires people to wear face masks inside public buildings within the city.

“I do believe most people would follow a mask mandate,” said Dr. Bonnie Hamilton, Solano County pediatrician during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

This comes as city leaders became frustrated with Solano County for not implementing a county-wide indoor mask mandate.

It’s the only county in the Bay Area currently without one.

In the last week, COVID-19 cases in Solano County rose by 34%, according to the CDC.

The indoor mask mandate applies to everyone who is at least 12 years old.