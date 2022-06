BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Fire Department responded to a two-alarm brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. Benicia police said the fire was near the train tracks on Lake Herman Road and Industrial Way.

The fire was first reported as a one-alarm fire at 6:00 p.m. Shortly afterwards, it was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRON4 for updates.