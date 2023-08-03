(KRON) — A Benicia man who arranged to meet a minor to engage in illegal sex acts has been sentenced, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. William Michael Gogas, 34, will serve one year in county jail and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

During a one-week trial, evidence was presented demonstrating that on or about Dec. 9, 2021, Gogas knowingly engaged in sexually explicit text messages with a person he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

The person was in fact an undercover Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office detective.

Further evidence demonstrated that Gogas arranged to meet the boy in Martinez to engage in sex acts. When he arrived at the meeting location, Gogas was taken into custody by members of the Contra Costa County Safe Streets Task Force and charged in a criminal complaint.

In May of 2023, a jury convicted Gogas of arranging to meet a minor for sex and unlawfully communicating with a minor.