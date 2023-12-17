(BCN) — Benicia police arrested two men early Saturday, one on suspicion of DUI and the other for alleged possession of a stolen gun.

An officer stopped a vehicle car just after 1 a.m. near Military West and Southampton Road.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and, during a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded gun that was reported stolen in another state.

Police said one of the passengers in the car admitted to being in possession of the weapon and was subsequently arrested.

