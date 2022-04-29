BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Benicia police announced they’ve arrested the suspects who robbed a convenience store on east 5th street earlier this month.

At this time police are not releasing the identity of the susepects. According to Benicia police, on April 16, the suspects entered a convenience store in the 1500 block of East 5th Street. During the robbery, one suspect brandished a gun at the clerk, while the other took lottery tickets.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle which led them to one suspect who was also on parole. On Thursday, police officers and California State Parole officers conducted a search and were able to arrest one of the suspects. Police said the second suspect was later identified and arrested.

Police also said they found other lottery tickets that are believed to have been taken during a robbery in Fairfield including the weapon from the April 16 robbery.