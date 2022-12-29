BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a “suspicious” vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway.

Police made contact with the car’s occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.

“We believe this proactive arrest prevented a burglary to our local businesses and will deter other crime from coming to our area,” the Benicia Police Department said on Facebook.

The two men, aged 34 and 36, were booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of possessing burglary tools. One man was also arrested for violating his probation.

