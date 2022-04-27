BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department and U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted a shipment containing 50 doses of LSD, police announced Wednesday. Police said the drugs were ordered from abroad by a 15-year-old resident.

The case has been transferred over to the District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration. Police also urged parents to keep tabs on online purchases made by their children.

“More importantly, we would like to make parents and guardians aware of this incident,” Benicia Police said. “With the ease of technology, illegal drugs are becoming more accessible to everyone. Make sure you are aware of all transactions that your children are making online.”

While this case involved LSD, many drug busts in the Bay Area have taken fentanyl off the streets. The Alameda County Sheriff said Saturday that the county’s narcotics task force recovered 92.58 pounds of fentanyl in the Oakland and Hayward area.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency said one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. The drug is typically distributed by the kilogram.