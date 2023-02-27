BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A STIIIZY dispensary in Benicia was burglarized for the second time in a month on Saturday, and local leaders will hold a meeting next month to address public safety around these burglaries, according to the Benicia Police Department.

Police say the most recent incident took place on East N Street around 3 a.m., when more than a dozen people burglarized the the dispensary. The STIIIZY dispensary is located at 160 E N Street. Officers responded to the burglary with assistance from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, and ended up in a pursuit with the suspect vehicles leaving the scene. BPD says officers terminated the pursuit on Highway 24 because of the dangerous driving exhibited by the suspects.

The first burglary at this dispensary took place in January, and the two incidents shared some similarities. The January burglary also involved a group of more than 12 suspects, and some were armed with assault-style rifles, according to BPD.

During the January burglary, the suspects broke into the business during the early morning hours, before police pursued them from the scene. Officers said they ended the pursuit in this instance because of dangerous driving as well. Detectives are still investigating both burglaries, and BPD says the City of Benicia is working to address security measures in the area.

The Planning Commision of Benicia requested more information about the status of cannabis businesses in the area last November. An update will be provided at the Planning Commission meeting on March 9. BPD Chief Mike Green will speak on public safety at the meeting.