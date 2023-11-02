(KRON) — A 1-year-old child is in the ICU after ingesting methamphetamine in Berkeley on Saturday, the Berkeley Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The child’s mother was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child causing injury.

A Berkeley officer was called to the scene at 1:32 p.m. for the report of a baby in “medical distress,” BPD said. The officer requested reinforcements from the Berkeley Fire Department, and the baby was taken to a children’s hospital after receiving medical treatment.

The hospital did a toxicology test, and the child’s urine was positive for methamphetamine, BPD said.

BPD investigated the situation and learned that the baby was crawling on the floor and was exposed to remnants of the drug, according to the department. The child remained in the ICU as of Thursday, but police said they were doing better.

The suspect was identified as Mabel Miranda, 35, of Berkeley.