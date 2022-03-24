SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Berkeley City Council approved a consultant to make recommendations on how to create generational wealth and boost opportunities for Black residents.

This is the first phase of Berkeley’s reparations efforts.

The goal is to repair the damage done by the hundreds of years of slavery and Jim Crow segregation that Black Americans lived under, and still suffer from the effects of.

Councilmember Ben Bartlett introduced the item, which was co-sponsored Mayor Jesse Arreguín, Councilmember Sophie Hahn and Councilmember Terry Taplin.

Once hired, the consultant will hold a series of meetings and discussions with Black Berkeleyans and will figure out how the legacy of slavery and segregation negatively affected their finances and social mobility. They’ll be consulted themselves by historians and financial experts in figuring out the best way to make reparations.

“The time for reparations is long overdue,” Arreguín stated. “By beginning this process, Berkeley can become a leader in righting the wrongs of our history – from slavery to more modern forms of institutional racism like exclusionary zoning and redlining. This action will help foster dialogue on a state and even national level on a topic we can no longer ignore.”