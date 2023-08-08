(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department arrested a suspect accused of robbing a bank on Monday, police confirmed to KRON4.

Officers responded to Mechanics Bank at 2301 Shattuck Ave. at 12:55 for a reported robbery.

“The suspect passed a note to a teller, stating that this was a robbery, mentioned they had a gun, and to give them the money,” BPD said.

The suspect was given money and left the bank. Once officers responded, they were provided with a suspect description.

Officers found someone matching that description at the Downtown Berkeley BART Station. The suspect was arrested and the money was recovered.

Police identified that person as 57-year-old Alden Moore.