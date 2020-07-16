Berkeley becomes first city in US to approve plan to remove police from traffic stops

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Berkeley City Council has approved a plan to remove police from traffic stops.

This makes Berkeley the first city in the country to make this change.

This would be a new transportation department made up of unarmed civilians.

The launch could take months or up to a year.

The vote came early Wednesday morning. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín’s “Omnibus” measure calls for a public committee to hash out details of a police department that will remove:

“Traffic enforcement, mental health and social service calls and this would not only free up money in our city budget. 44 percent of our general funds fund police departments so it’s unsustainable long term but this will also enable police officers to focus on what they’re trained to do which is to address serious and violent crimes,” Arreguín said.

The new plan, believed to be a first of its kind in the nation is aimed to curtail racial profiling, citing the names of people who died at a routine traffic stop across the country.

“We listened to the community and the call for change and the national demands for transforming policing and I really think now is the time to innovate and we must lead this moment,” Arreguín said.

The plan comes as cities around the United States are looking at ways to scale back on police in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Mayor Arreguín says Berkeley is not proposing to abolish the police.

“We have to have police to address serious and violent crime but does it make sense for our police officers to responding to somebody who is in a mental health crisis or addressing someone who is homeless on our streets,” Arreguín said.

Berkeley Police Department responded to the mayor’s plan in a statement saying quote:

“During last night’s Council Meeting, the Council enacted a number of police reform measures-with the mayor’s Omnibus item amending various elements from each of the five council items. At this point, it is too soon to determine how these referrals will inform how we will provide police services to the community. Several of the items call for the creation of different approaches to responding to calls regarding mental health crises, homelessness, and traffic enforcement. As we move forward, members of the Berkeley Police Department will collaborate with our community and city staff to determine how we can best evolve to accomplish our mission of safeguarding our community. We look forward to engaging with our community and working together towards the best possible approaches to safety in our neighborhoods and across our city. We recognize that it is not only important that the Community is safe, it’s also important that the community feels safe. Moving forward, the Department will continue its commitment to public safety and evaluate calls for service that perhaps another City service could handle safely instead.”

In that statement, Berkeley PD also says moving forward, the department will evaluate calls for service that perhaps another city service could handle safely instead.

