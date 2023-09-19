BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A group of burglars in Berkeley used a vehicle to ram through the doors of a Lululemon store on 4th Street before dawn Tuesday.

The burglars left behind extensive damage.

It was the third time in five years that thieves targeted the Lululemon store. In July of 2018, thieves stole over $10,000 worth of merchandise. Earlier this year, two men allegedly stole more than $7,000 worth of athletic clothing.

So far, no suspects have been identified in connection to Tuesday’s burglary.