Berkeley businesses now requiring proof of vaccination to enter

Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The two were vaccinated Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A proof of vaccination requirement is now in effect in the city of Berkeley at certain businesses.

The health order forces certain businesses to check proof of full COVID-19 vaccination from customers who are at least 12 years and older before they can be allowed inside the business. Enforcement started at 8 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2021.

Here are the details of which businesses in Berkeley are included in this order:

Any business, government, nonprofit or other person or entity engaged in the following:

Establishments or events where food or drink is served indoors, including, but not limited to, restaurants and other dining establishments, bars, clubs, theaters, and entertainment venues. This does not include religious facilities which solely and briefly provide food or drink as part of a religious ceremony (e.g., communion or kiddush).

Gyms, recreation facilities, yoga studios, dance studios, and other fitness establishments, where patrons engage in cardiovascular, aerobic, strength training, or other exercise involving elevated breathing.

Indoor events of 1,000 people or more including school facilities

Adult care facilities

Adult day programs

Dental offices

Pharmacies

Home health care workers and entities employing home healthcare workers

All public and private childcare facilities

The order does not apply to people who are entering the business for a short time just to pick up or deliver items, or other brief transactions. However, city officials still encourage them to get vaccinated and wear a face mask while inside the business. The city says businesses should consider doing these brief transactions outside, if possible.

The order also requires the businesses to verify that their employees are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, 2021.

Employees who claim a medical or religious exemption for this order will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test once a week to go to work. They also must provide a signed letter that shows either:

The individual is declining vaccination based on a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance, The individual is excused from receiving any COVID-19 vaccine due to a medical condition or disability recognized by the FDA or CDC as a contra-indication to COVID-19 vaccination, in which case the declination letter must be signed by a licensed medical provider.

For more details on the new Berkeley health order, tap/click here.