Berkeley businesses required to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Health Department is giving businesses a one-week grace period before enforcing it’s new health order requiring most indoor businesses to require customers provide proof of full-vaccination against COVID-19.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to start before the deadline on the 10th,” Misha Madison said.

Madision is general manager of Zut on Fourth and says he is using this time to prepare staff for what’s to come.

“Empathy, patience. We’re not looking to upset anyone,” Madison said. “We’re just looking to get everyone on the same page, and make it as painless as possible.”

Madison says the restaurant will not turn unvaccinated people away or vaccinated patrons that are unable to provide proof.

“We have our parklet and our patio space — 100-percent available to the unvaccinated,” Madison said.

Iyasare restaurant, down the street, is also in a training phase and believes a week is plenty of time to get staff members up to speed.

“Whatever the city says and the public health officers say is appropriate for the pandemic, we’re happy to go along with it,” Nathan Gabriel said.

Executive chef Nathan Gabirel says his crew will do its best to make everyone comfortable.

“Be polite. Provide great service. Be clear, and also, you know, just do your best to make the experience good, because you know there are people who might not have proof, you could forget your phone, you could forget your card,” Gabriel said.

Indoor businesses also have until Oct. 15 to collect the vaccination status of all employees.