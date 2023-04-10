(KRON) — The UC Berkeley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects in two recent sexual battery incidents that took place on campus. The first took place on Wednesday, April 5 in the Eucalyptus Grove around 1:30 p.m., police said in an alert notification.

The second occurred on Sunday, April 9 at around 9:40 a.m. In both incidents, the suspect grabbed a female student’s private body parts over their clothing, police said. Campus police are investigating the cases, including the possibility that they may be related.

Photos of the suspect(s) are below:

UCPD has released photos of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with any information related to the incidents is asked to contact UCPD at (510) 642-6760.