Berkeley City Council discuss whether to remove police officers from traffic stops

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Berkeley City Council is discussing whether or not to remove police officers from enforcing traffic stops on Tuesday night.
The proposal would create a new Department of Transportation that would handle incidents, including broken tail lights and parking tickets.
City leaders behind the change say they are trying to prevent minor traffic violations from escalating into more serious encounters.
If the plan is approved, Berkeley would become the first city in the country to make this change.
