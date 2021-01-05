Berkeley details who gets first COVID vaccines

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Berkeley revealed its vaccination plan, and it follows what we’ve already seen around the country: People on the frontlines go first.

Phase 1 vaccinations will be administered to healthcare workers, as well as workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin said “Three of Berkeley’s skilled nursing facilities have or will receive the vaccine this week. The other facilities are likely close to receiving it.”

Here’s how Arreguin further details the vaccination priorities in a Twitter thread:

Phase 1A Tier 1: Acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, paramedics/EMTs Tier 2: Intermediate care facilities, home health care, clinics, community health workers Tier 3: Laboratory workers, dental/oral clinics, pharmacy staff

Phase 1B Tier 1: People aged 75+, food and agriculture, education/childcare, emergency workers. Tier 2: People aged 65-74 with underlying conditions, incarcerated individuals, transportation, homeless/unhoused

Phase 1C: All people aged 65-74, people aged 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, government operations and community services.

“Berkeley has begun receiving its first allocation. The first 975 doses went to Alta Bates for their healthcare workers. Berkeley has received 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, to also be distributed to Phase 1A group,” Arreguin said.

The remainder of the population should be able to get the vaccine by spring, the mayor added, despite having just started vaccinations almost a week into the new year while the country is seeing slower-than-expected vaccinations.

The dragging vaccine rollout is concerning officials nationwide, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

As of this week, just 454,000 doses have been administered in the state. There are about 40 million residents.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers are feeling the dire impacts of growing COVID-19 cases after the winter holidays. Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency said ambulances should no longer bring people to hospitals if they have little chance of surviving.

The Berkeley mayor said as of Dec. 30, 2020, the city is averaging 14 new cases per day, with a 1.3% test positivity rate.