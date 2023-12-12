(KRON) — A man who police say stabbed two people in Berkeley on Friday night was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Byron Decles, 23, was identified by BPD as a suspect in a double stabbing in the area of El Camino Real and Oakridge Steps.

Police initially responded to a possible home intruder at the location just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. Two victims were located at the scene and taken to Highland Hospital.

The suspect, identified as Decles, fled the scene before police arrived.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning after being located by the Oakland Police Department, police said. No other details were provided on the manner or location of his arrest.