Berkeley elementary schools to be renamed in support of Black Lives Matter

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Unified School District Board of Education voted to rename two schools in its district in support of Black Lives Matter among other resolutions.

On June 10, the school board unanimously passed Resolution 20-064 at their board meeting and concluded on a list of resolutions in support of Black Lives Matter including renaming Jefferson and Washington Elementary Schools.

The final resolution can be viewed in both Spanish and English.

As Black Lives Matter protests sweep the nation and demonstrations demanding justice in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many other Black Americans.

The resolution in support of Black Lives Matter include the following action steps: