(BCN) — A 35-year-old Berkeley man was arrested this week after he allegedly abducted his child from the mother, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Berkeley police advised Hercules officers that a Berkeley resident who has ties to an address in Hercules had abducted his 3-year-old child. According to Hercules police, the biological mother has been granted sole custody of the child and has a custody order in place.

Hercules police said they were requested to conduct a welfare check for the child and to detain the father if he was contacted at a specified address.

Following contact, the father was arrested without incident, while the child was located safe and uninjured, Hercules police said.

Berkeley police then took custody of the father while Hercules officers remained on the scene until the mother arrived to take custody of her child, Hercules police said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.