Berkeley firefighters en route to assist with Los Angeles fire

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley firefighters are on the way to Southern California to help with the 7,500-acre fire burning in Los Angeles, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

E602 along with a strike team leader are preparing for a tough battle with the Saddleridge Fire, that has destroyed at least 25 structures and claimed one life.

100,000 people in over 20,000 homes were ordered to evacuate.

E602, along with a strike team leader, are Enroute to the Saddleridge Fire in Los Angeles. Our firefighters are preparing for a tough fight and the chance to do a lot of good. Stay safe guys! pic.twitter.com/7iwBaJ16h9 — BerkeleyFirefighters (@BerkeleyFD) October 11, 2019

Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said there were sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts over 50 mph and relative humidity levels had fallen as low as 3-percent.