Berkeley firefighters en route to assist with Los Angeles fire

Bay Area

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley firefighters are on the way to Southern California to help with the 7,500-acre fire burning in Los Angeles, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

E602 along with a strike team leader are preparing for a tough battle with the Saddleridge Fire, that has destroyed at least 25 structures and claimed one life.

100,000 people in over 20,000 homes were ordered to evacuate.

Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said there were sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts over 50 mph and relative humidity levels had fallen as low as 3-percent.

