Berkeley Humane Society offers free dog and cat food for those in need during pandemic

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Berkeley Humane’s Adoption Center is offering free dog and cat food to families in need during this pandemic.

Families can drop in or make an appointment to pick up food on Fridays and Sundays.

26,000 pounds of donated food is expected to be distributed.

So far this year, families across the East Bay have received more than 8,000 pounds of food.

WHO: Families in need of emergency pet food

WHAT: Free dog and cat food

WHEN: Fridays and Sundays from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, or by appointment

WHERE: Berkeley Humane, 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley CA 94710

“Berkeley Humane works every day to provide help for the most vulnerable pet owners/guardians in our community – and help keep pets out of the public shelter system,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director of Berkeley Humane. “We know that when a family must choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pet, they will make sure their pet has food. Our Pet Food Pantry bridges that gap for hundreds of families in the area.”

