Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Berkeley Humane Society offers free dog and cat food for those in need during pandemic

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Berkeley Humane’s Adoption Center is offering free dog and cat food to families in need during this pandemic.

Families can drop in or make an appointment to pick up food on Fridays and Sundays.

26,000 pounds of donated food is expected to be distributed.

So far this year, families across the East Bay have received more than 8,000 pounds of food.

WHO: Families in need of emergency pet food
WHAT: Free dog and cat food
WHEN: Fridays and Sundays from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, or by appointment
WHERE: Berkeley Humane, 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley CA 94710

“Berkeley Humane works every day to provide help for the most vulnerable pet owners/guardians in our community – and help keep pets out of the public shelter system,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director of Berkeley Humane. “We know that when a family must choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pet, they will make sure their pet has food. Our Pet Food Pantry bridges that gap for hundreds of families in the area.”

Watch full interview with Jeffrey Zerwekh above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News