Berkeley is 1st in California to ban natural gas in new buildings

BERKELEY (KRON) – The city of Berkeley has banned natural gas pipes in new buildings starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Berkeley City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of the ordinance, which was proposed by Councilwoman Kate Harrison and council co-sponsors Cheryl Davila, Ben Bartlett, and Sophie Hahn.

That means gas-flame stove-tops and gas-powered heat will not be permitted in residential buildings.

The ordinance would begin with new low-rise residential buildings and single-family homes and would eventually expand to all new buildings over time.

The ordinance does not affect existing buildings.