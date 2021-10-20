Berkeley leaders propose new security cameras to help curb gun violence

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Some city leaders in Berkeley are turning to technology to help curb gun crime.

The proposal is to install security cameras in areas where gun violence has increased in the city but the idea does come with critics.

An uptick in gun violence is happening in the west and southwest sections of Berkeley.

City Councilmember Terry Taplin says the crime is concentrated in these areas has become troubling and proactive measures such as installing cameras need to take place.

Frightened families at George Florence Park in Berkeley were forced to run for cover as gunfire broke out.

The daytime gunfight happening on September 4 is just one of several shootings city leaders say have become increasingly concerning.

Taplin, who represents southwest Berkeley, says the crimes have been concentrated between University and Ashby Avenues.

He along with another council member has proposed installing security cameras in the area.

The video would be used to help Berkeley police with solving crimes.

Berkeley has had more than 30 shootings so far this year compared to 29 at this time last year.

As the gun violence numbers have gone up, the police department is facing a historic low in staffing.

All the more reason Taplin says the cameras could help but there are concerns about privacy and whether cameras actually curb crime.

Taplin assures critics the security video would only be used for solving criminal investigations. The cameras would not be monitored or used for 24-hour surveillance.

The council member says it all boils down to increasing safety.

The cost of these cameras could range from $500,000 to more than $1-million, plus up-keep.

The proposal is expected to come before the city council next month.