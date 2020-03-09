Berkeley man murdered in his backyard remains a mystery 9 years later

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Today marks nine years since the murder of a Berkeley man who was shot to death in his backyard.

There have been no arrests or any suspects.

Now the city of Berkeley is offering a $50,000 reward for any information.

Berkeley police are hoping for even the smallest detail in solving a crime that happened at a home on Blake Street nine years ago.

It was the afternoon of March 8, 2011 when Tobias Eagle was found unresponsive in his backyard.

Police found him shot dead.

Longtime neighbors who remember what happened did not want to speak on camera.

People who moved to the South Berkeley neighborhood after the crime are stunned.

“Pretty surprising to hear that. Those things happen but it was not what I would have expected, a neighbor said. “It’s super safe, a lot of families like a lot of people who lived here for a long time, and then people who moved in more recently, a lot of kids, just really peaceful and chill.”

A contractor for Eagle’s home says the family moved out recently.

The city of Berkeley is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all responsible suspects in the murder.

Berkeley police say any information may be critical to solving this crime and is urging anyone with information to call the homicide unit.

