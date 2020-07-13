Live Now
Berkeley may become first US city to ban cops from making traffic stops

Bay Area

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Berkeley might become the first in the country to remove police officers from traffic enforcement duties.

City leaders want to create a new city department to take over traffic enforcement.

Councilmember Ben Bartlett believes a new Department of Transportation would be better suited than police to handle broken tail lights, fender benders, and parking tickets, but some residents are worried about how this might work.

Bartlett claims the plan will not only be socially smart, but also fiscally smart for the city as well.

