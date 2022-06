SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sits down Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguín on his plans to improve public safety in the wake of a mass shooting threat at a local high school.

Last week, KRON4 reported that a teen boy was arrested after he was recruiting other high school students to participate in a mass shooting and/or bombing. Police received a tip on May 21 that a 16-year-old boy tried to organize a shooting at Berkeley High School.