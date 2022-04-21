SAN FRANCISCO — Two Berkeley men appeared in federal court Thursday to face charges of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. David Ordonez, 19, and Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, traveled from their apartment in Berkeley to the area of 7th Street and Market Street to sell the drugs, according to the Department of Justice.

The federal charges include conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Ordonez was also charged with distribution of five or more grams of methamphetamine.

A federal criminal complaint said that the men made five sales to San Francisco police officers, distributing fentanyl, meth, or both in each case. The complaint named several specific instances of the men selling as many as 59 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of meth to undercover officers between February 9 and March 29, 2022.

Ordonez is scheduled to appear in court next on April 22. Hernandez-Ordonez is scheduled for April 27. Both men are in custody.