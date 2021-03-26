Berkeley moves forward with eliminating single-family zoning

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Berkeley is moving forward with eliminating single-family zoning.

The city council voted unanimously on Thursday night to launch an 18-month process in updating the city’s General Plan.

“This vote marks the beginning of an 18-month process that will allow for vigorous public engagement with the goal of developing zoning changes to address our housing affordability crisis,” said Mayor Jesse Arreguin. “The lead-up to this vote was certainly contentious, but by working together we can create a sense of unity that is needed to advance our progressive values that makes Berkeley the community that we all love to live in.”

As required by California’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation, Berkeley has become one of the first cities in the Bay Area to take this early action.

More than 250 residents came to the Council meeting to express their views on pro-housing and pro-neighborhoods.

To meet mandates, Berkeley will need 9,000 new units.

This effort is part of a housing plan to make the community more equitable and sustainable.

The city released a press release saying:

“Since 1969, state law requires that California’s Department of Housing and Community Development undergo a Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process to plan for and address statewide housing demand. Last year the state-mandated that the San Francisco Bay Area plan for 441,176 new housing units between 2022-2030. The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), which Mayor Arreguin chairs, then divvies up those units across jurisdictions in the Bay Area, with Berkeley required to develop 8,934 new homes across different levels of income in this timeframe.“