Berkeley offering free COVID-19 saliva tests at 2-day walk-up site

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Berkeley Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing with mouth swabs at a two-day walk-up site.

Health officials are piloting a new test kiosk where people can swab their own mouth and place it in a receptacle, all while under supervision, in an effort to increase the speed and availability of COVID-19 testing.

The kiosk will be at San Pablo Park in Berkeley on Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30.

You can make an appointment by clicking here.

Test results are expected within 24-48 hours.

The City of Berkeley is working with Curative Inc., which has been approved by the state to provide saliva-based testing, which has been used in Los Angeles County for drive-up tests.

Learn more on the City of Berkeley’s website.

