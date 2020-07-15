Berkeley OKs plan replacing police with unarmed city workers for traffic enforcement

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON/AP) – Berkeley City Council on Wednesday approved a proposal to shift traffic enforcement from armed police with the Berkeley Police Department to unarmed city workers in a bid to curb racial profiling and reduce law enforcement encounters that can turn deadly, especially for Black drivers.

The proposal, believed to be the first of its kind in the US, creates a new arm of the Department of Transportation that would handle traffic incidents such as broken tail lights and parking enforcement.

City leaders behind the change say they are trying to prevent minor traffic violations from escalating into more serious encounters.

The change comes as US cities attempt broad public safety reforms following the death of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in May.

Numerous studies have shown African American motorists are much more likely to be stopped by police than white people for minor traffic infractions – and end up as tragic headlines. Philando Castile, 32, was shot and killed after he was pulled over for a busted tail light during a traffic stop in 2016 in Minnesota. Sandra Bland, 28, died in a jail cell three days after being stopped for failing to signal when changing lanes in Texas in 2015.

However, the proposal will not change things right away.

Instead, it calls on the city manager to convene a “community engagement process” to pursue the creation of a separate Berkeley transportation department to handle transportation projects as well as enforcement of parking and traffic.

Whites make up 54% of the city’s population with Asians at 20%, Latinos at 11% and African Americans at 8%. Yet African Americans accounted for half of 608 traffic stops conducted by Berkeley police between mid-March and mid-June this year, according to a city council memo. White drivers accounted for nearly a quarter of all stops.

A 2018 report by the Center for Policing Equity, a research and advocacy group based in Los Angeles, found that Black and Latino drivers were stopped at higher rates than whites by Berkeley police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

