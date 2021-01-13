Berkeley parents plan protest against virtual learning

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Berkeley elementary school parents planned a sit-in for Wednesday morning, demanding officials to reopen schools for in-person learning.

The parents picked Thousand Oaks Elementary School for the protest, where Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attended as a child.

It’s been ten months since students have been in their classrooms — frustrating dozens of parents and students.

Organizers say this will be a quiet and socially-distanced protest, with people gathering in front of the school with signs. Students plan to sit in the school yard in social distanced circles writing letters asking government officials to reopen schools.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced a plan to support the return of in-person instruction, but he also said he won’t make schools go back if teachers unions refuse to.

Berkeley parents are hoping to make their voices heard through protest, opposing continued virtual-only learning.

KRON4 will speak to parents at the protest, which is set to begin at 8:45 a.m.