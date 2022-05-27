BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was accused of several sexual assault cases over the past two months. Tommy Giles Jr. was connected to cases in Berkeley, Albany and Oakland, BPD said.

Berkeley police listed five crimes that Giles was connected to, with victims ranging in age from nine to 60. Read about each one below. Information comes from the Berkeley Police Department.

On March 30, a 9-year-old was sexually assaulted in Albany while walking to school. The suspect was unknown and claimed to have a knife.

On April 14, a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Berkeley, near the 500 block Colusa Avenue. The suspect again threatened the victim with a knife and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

On April 29, a 23-year-old woman was grabbed by a suspect in Oakland and was threatened with a knife. She was kidnapped and sexually battered, and the suspect forced her to perform oral sex on him.

On May 21, a 60-year-old woman was sexually battered in the area of Stannage Avenue and Cedar Street in Berkeley. The victim took pictures of the suspect’s back and posted them to a website. Another citizen later identified the suspect as Giles.

On May 24, a 14-year-old was sexually assaulted while walking to school in Albany, KRON4 reported earlier this week. The suspect threatened the victim with a knife.

Later on May 24, Giles was arrested for the May 21 sexual battery case in Berkeley. He was interviewed by BPD detectives and admitted to being involved in the incident.

Giles was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors. Any other potential victims are asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5735.