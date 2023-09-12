(KRON) — Berkeley Police Department’s Traffic Bureau has introduced a new program for aging drivers, the department announced Tuesday. The “Drive Safer, Drive Longer” class for aging drivers, according to the BPD, is designed in an effort to “keep everyone on the road safe.”

The classes will have a one-hour-long educational portion.

The September 14 class will be held at the South Berkeley Senior Center at 10:00 a.m. The following class will be held at the North Berkeley Senior Center on September 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Interested parties can RSVP by calling (510) 981-5984. Information on future classes or further questions can be directed to Shellie Hill-Williams at shill-williams@berkeleyca.gov, according to Berkeley PD.