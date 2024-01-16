(KRON) — Berkeley police are searching for a missing 85-year-old man considered at-risk.

Stuart Feldman was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. in Northwest Berkeley, officials said. He is around five feet, six inches tall, weighs around 138 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue-gray beanie, a blue/gray fleece jacket and blue jeans.

Stuart Feldman was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Northwest Berkeley.

If you see Feldman or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Berkeley Police Department or your nearest local law enforcement agency.