(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault on April 5, it said in a press release. The announcement comes on the same day that another man was arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults in Berkeley and Palo Alto.

The arrest made on April 5 was for an incident that occurred March 26 on the 2000 block of Blake Street. At about 9:15 p.m., a woman in her 20s was grabbed from behind, pulled into a parking lot and sexually assaulted for several minutes, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jonathan Castellanos Miller using forensic evidence collected at the scene. An arrest warrant was issued on April 5, and he was arrested that day outside of Berkeley city limits.

BPD served a search warrant at an address associated with Castellanos Miller and found evidence of the assault, handcuffs and two replica guns.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged him with three felonies: kidnapping to commit a sex crime or robbery, sexual assault by means of force or fear and assault with attempt to commit a sex crime.

Berkeley police are asking any other potential victims of Castellanos Miller to contact the department’s sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5735.

On Tuesday, UC Berkeley police arrested Florida man Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno, 34, in connection with four sexual assaults on university campus. Palo Alto police also said Condronimpuno is the suspect in a sexual assault and robbery that occurred on Sunday.